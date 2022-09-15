Food Security agencies warn half of Pakistan may face famine

Almost half of Pakistan might face food insecurity or malnourishment after catastrophic floods destroyed majority of the country’s food basket, initial assessments by different government agencies revealed.

This is likely to increase the country’s food import bill by up to 66% as Pakistan would have to import grains from international market that is already under pressure due to Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The severity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that around 95% of the crops in Sindh and Balochistan have completely been destroyed by the floods, as per the initial assessment carried out by the government.

Official statistics, available with SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit, revealed that the food insecurity ratio increases from 37% to 48% in the country as floods put the poorest and most vulnerable group – particularly farmers, women and children – on risk of hunger and a diverse diet.

Nearly 70% of the food basket (seasonal agricultural crops) such as rice, pulses, sugarcane and all vegetables were swept away in the floods. The climate’s catastrophe have submerged 21 million acres (78,000 km2) of crops cultivated in 108 districts of the country.

Official findings revealed that the price hike would hit the edible items further as an average Pakistani household spends 60% of monthly income on food.

Findings of the World Food Programme, Pakistan Research Council and Ministry of National Food Security and Research indicated that nearly 40 million Pakistanis are facing food insecurity following the catastrophic natural calamities. The deadly flood has affected the country’s major staples, dropping the rank of Pakistan as major food producer. By the end of the year, the country would slip from eighth to 10th in terms of wheat production, 5th to 6th in sugarcane, 10th to 12th in rice and fourth to fifth in milk production, official figures suggested.

Preliminary damage-assessment figures suggest that the country embraced an estimated production loss of over 14MT of seasonal crops, including cotton, rice, maize, pulses, vegetables and sugarcane.

The local farmers in Sindh, according to disaster managers operating in different parts of the provinces, might not be able to cultivate on around 2 million acres (4,343 square km) of agricultural land as the area remain underwater.

This is causing around 29% reduction in agricultural production in the province this year, officials said.

The authorities said the food department has to import at least 7MT wheat for next fiscal year forcing the country to spend some US$3.7 billion on its imports.

In the past two years, the government imported 4.5MT wheat at a cost of $ 1.8 billion and 1.6 million bales of cotton for $3.4 billion.

In terms of grains’ imports, Pakistan spent nearly Rs1,600 billion in the last fiscal year. Following the floods, the food import bill is likely jump to Rs2,600 billion.

The recent floods and incessant monsoon rains have damaged the country’s agricultural infrastructure worth around $20billion, putting an impact of economic losses amounting to US$40 billion, government officials said.

The damages to cotton and rice crops based in the Indus River basin are estimated to be over $2billion as the flood and monsoon rains have damaged production of 80% cotton cultivated on around five million acres. Cotton’s estimated production was expected to be two million bales this year. Similarly, 70% of rice crops cultivated on 9 million acres with expected production of around 9.4 million tonnes this year have been damaged.

The heavy floods also perished nearly 2 million livestock, 334 poultry and 156 fish farms putting farmers on their knees when it comes to meet food demands of 100 million people in these areas this year.

Due to livestock damages, the government would have to import milk for infants of nearly Rs60 billion.

The government has to import additional 30% (0.1MT) of spices against Rs50 billion in the upcoming financial year. It has to import extra 1MT of palm and soybean oil extra which would cost Rs23 billion. The government has to import around 0.6MT of sugar worth Rs60 billion. The country has to import around 1MT pulses (leguminous vegetables) which would cost another Rs120 billion.

The food department might have to import other food items of nearly Rs201 billion, revealed the officials.

Official figures suggested that crops on nearly one million acres land in Punjab worth Rs120 billion have been damaged by heavy monsoons rains and floods.

Sindh lost seasonal crops on over 8 million acres having suffering losses worth Rs606billion. Official figures revealed that cotton cultivated on around 1,46m acres have completely been damaged. Dates cultivated on an area of 0.2 million acres and sugarcane on 0.5 million acres have perished in floods.

Rice crop on 1.1 million of the total 1.5 million acres were also completely washed away in Sindh. 28% of sesame crops have also been damaged while all Kharif vegetables cultivated on 0.2 million acres of land were also destroyed. Tomatoes and onions crops have also been completely damaged in the province.

Similarly, 90% of crops cultivated in different areas of Balochistan were also completely washed away during the recent floods.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also witnessed floods damaging as many as 12 different crops on a total acreage of 778,937. Initial assessments suggest that the province suffered a loss of around Rs110 billion. Major crops that were damaged include maize, rice, oil seed, tobacco, vegetables, fruit orchards, pulses, dates, potato and cotton.

Nearly O.6 million livestock and an area of 0.5 million acres of crops also perished in monsoons in Balochistan.