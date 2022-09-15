WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor pushes away Alia Bhatt’s hand as she tries fixing his hair

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor pushed away the hand of his wife Alia Bhatt as she tried to fix her husband’s hair.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the actor couple met Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji who was accompanied by Alia.

The video was shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen kissing Alia on the head. In response, Alia brushed something off from the side of Ranbir’s forehead.

Then, she tried to fix her husband’s hair, but he pushed her hand away and tilted his head back.

Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Why didn’t he let her touch his hair?!!! Ranbir’s behavior is weird.” Another comment read, “Boys never allow their girls to style their hair, they think we will ruin it.”