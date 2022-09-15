Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot a scene with 200 women

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) have been eagerly waiting for Jawan, ever since he shared the film’s teaser. According to a recent report, King Khan is set to shoot an action sequence in Chennai, India, this week.

Reportedly, the director Atlee Kumar outsourced 200 to 250 women management officers in Mumbai, who will fly to Chennai for the shoot.

The action sequence will be shot over seven days, however, no official statement has been about shared it.

Later SRK will film important scenes of Jawan in the next three weeks.

While talking about the film, Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is just the tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra

Khan was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhutt starer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in a brief cameo role.

Apart from Jawan, SRK will star in Pathaan, alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

The Baadshah star will also have a cameo role in upcoming film Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif.