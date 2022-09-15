Shehbaz to meet Putin, other world leaders in Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand for a two-day visit and to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He is scheduled to hold important meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

At the airport, he was received by Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Minister for Public Education Bakhtiyor Saidov, Governor Samarkand Erkinjon Turdimov and Deputy Foreign Minister Gayrat Fozilov.

The prime minister was received by Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov—Photo: Prime Minister House

The prime minister visited the Khizr complex and the tomb of the founding leader of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov in Samarkand. He was accompanied by Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Later, he met with President of Tajikistan Imomali Rehmon. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including the bilateral relations.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Soon after his arrival at the Samarkand Airport, the prime minister will proceed to the Hazrat Khizr Complex, where he will visit the Khizr Mosque and will also pay respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan’s first president, Islam Karimov.

The prime minister will attend the banquet hosted by the Uzbek president in honour of the guest leaders.