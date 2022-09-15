Russia expresses interest in building gas pipeline to Pakistan

Russia on Thursday expressed an interest in providing gas through pipelines to Pakistan, noting that some of the infrastructure for the ambitious project is already in place.

There was also a desire expressed by Moscow to work with Islamabad to ‘settle’ the Afghanistan issue.

This was discussed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Putin, his Chinese, Turkish and Iranian counterparts, the prime ministers of Pakistani and India and other leaders have gathered in Samarkand to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Samarkand on Thursday morning to partake in the summit. He is scheduled to hold important meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Meeting Putin

During their meeting Thursday afternoon, President Putin expressed warmth towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the two shared an iron clasp of hands.

Photos released by Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office and the Russian Presidency showed Putin warmly welcoming Shehbaz Sharif with both leaders a beaming with broad smiles.

The two leaders reportedly discussed bilateral relations and the regional situations.

A readout of the meeting shared by the Russian Presidency said that Putin raised issues related to the floods, bilateral relations, trade, energy and regional situation.

“I would like to begin our meeting by expressing condolences over the loss of life from natural disasters, the unprecedented flooding in Pakistan,” Putin said, adding that Moscow stood ready to help the Pakistani people.

“We have dispatched the necessary humanitarian aid there, and we are ready to help you organize assistance to the flood victims.”

Shehbaz thanked Putin for the expression of solidarity with flood victims and the generous gesture of aid. He shared details of the devastating impact of the climate-induced calamity.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the ’’steady“ pace and “positive” trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Russian president expressed his regret that trade between the two countries had subsided somewhat because of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. But he hoped that at the next meeting of the intergovernmental due in Karachi later this year would yield a positive roadmap out of the trade slump.

“There are things we need to work on, and we see good prospects in several spheres,” Putin urged, elaborating that these sectors include railways, transportation and energy.

“There are very interesting and large-scale projects, namely the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project, which involves building the infrastructure needed for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG,” he said.

The Russian president noted that the objective of the project was to “deliver pipeline gas from Russia to Pakistan.”

“This is possible as well, in view of the fact that some infrastructure is already in place in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.”

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen cooperation between the two countries across all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade and investment, energy, defence and security.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues, Afghanistan in particular.

“We need to settle the Afghan issue,” Putin told Shehbaz bluntly.

“There are problems with political stability there,” he highlighted, hoping that the problem can be settled due to the ties Moscow enjoys with the Afghani people.

“I also have in mind Pakistan’s ability to influence the situation there.”

He added that there were several other interesting projects that can be implemented.

“We will do everything in our power to continue working in a positive spirit,” he said.

Shehbaz appreciated Russia’s constructive role in Afghanistan, and noted that both Pakistan and Russia had vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He added that it was essential to intensify the pace of international engagement on Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support all regional and international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

This was Shehbaz’s first meeting with Putin since he replaced Imran Khan, who had met the Russian president in February, a day before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Shehbaz’s arrival in Uzbekistan

Earlier, at the airport PM Shehbaz was received by Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Minister for Public Education Bakhtiyor Saidov, Governor Samarkand Erkinjon Turdimov and Deputy Foreign Minister Gayrat Fozilov.

The prime minister visited the Khizr complex and the tomb of the founding leader of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov in Samarkand. He was accompanied by Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Afterward, he met with President of Tajikistan Imomali Rehmon.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-Uzbek ties in diverse fields for the benefit of the two brotherly nations.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

