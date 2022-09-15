Elections can solve lingering national crisis: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that it was essential to resolve the lingering national crisis in the country, and the route to resolution was through elections.

He further said that dialogue amongst political parties at this stage to resolve the current impasse was in the country’s larger interest.

Speaking during an interview to a private television channel, Dunya TV, on Wednesday evening, the president said that elections were the need of the hour.

Recognizing the brewing political crisis in the country, Alvi said that it was imperative to resolve it and that it fell on all political parties to gather and make efforts for reconciliation.

Noting that elections are due in a few months, he noted that they were the best solution to resolve the current political impasse.

Pointedly, President Alvi claimed that some people are not interested in exiting the ongoing crisis to serve their vested interests.

He warned that such behavior might end up harming the country.

When asked about the appointment of the new army chief and the recent pathway presented by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the president made it clear that he would not comment on the subject. However, he added that the relevant authorities would decide it.