Three missing MQM worker’s bodies found

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of transparent investigation after bodies of three of the missing workers were found.

The bodies were found in different cities of Sindh on Wednesday.

The workers had been missing for many years.

The minister held a meeting with MQM-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal minister Amin Ul Haque.

Rana Sanallah also expressed condolence to the families of victims and condemned the incident.

With the help of Sindh government, the culprits will be behind the bars.

The minister also assured MQM leaders of independent and transparent investigation of the matter.