Videos » Original The easiest way to avoid flooding | SAMAA ORIGINALS | 14th September 2022 The easiest way to avoid flooding | SAMAA ORIGINALS | 14th September 2022 Sep 14, 2022 The easiest way to avoid flooding | SAMAA ORIGINALS | 14th September 2022 Recommended Karachi local bodies elections to be held on October 23: ECP Imran Khan appears before police JIT in terror case PIA reduces fares to China Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Karachi woman gives birth to sextuplets Paracetamol brand Panadol stops production in Pakistan Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims