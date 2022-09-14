Karachi woman gives birth to sextuplets

A 25-year-old woman gave birth on Wednesday to sextuplets (six babies at a time) in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Karachi.

Mother, who has been identified as, Hina Nazim, in her video message said that “I am so happy as God blessed me with babies.”

Dr Aysha Waris of JPMC Gynecology Ward said that one of the babies could not survive.

The woman is already a mother of a child, Dr Waris said.

She said the mother had arrived at the hospital late at night due to labor pain, “Babies were delivered normally,” the doctor added.

The newborns have been shifted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) where they have been put in incubators.