Gold rate in Pakistan, global market decrease

Silver remain unchanged
Samaa Web Desk Sep 14, 2022
The gold rate in Pakistan and the global market saw a decrease during the trading session on Wednesday.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the per tola price of 24K-gold in Pakistan reached Rs155,700 after witnessing a decrease of Rs800.

The rate of per 10-gram 24K-gold has decreased by Rs686 toRs133,488.

Similarly, in the global market, the per ounce rate of gold has decreased by $26 and settled at $1704.

According to the Sarrafa association, the price of per tola silver is unchanged at Rs1,570 and 10-gram is Rs1,1346.

