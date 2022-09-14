Shehzad Akbar wants IHC to remove his name from ECL

Mirza Shahzad, former Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

In his petition submitted on Wednesday, Akbar said that he is currently in London and working there.

The former advisor, who has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record statement, has said he is ready to cooperate with the investigations.

The NAB is investigating the civil settlement reached between the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency and Bahria Town Karachi.

Akbar said that the NAB had sent him a notice to which he has already conveyed that he is ready to record his statement via video link.

I have not received any response from the graft body on this, the petitioner said.

He also requested the court to order authorities to remove his name from ECL/No Fly List.