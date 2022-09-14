ECP reschedules by-polls on 12 vacant NA, provincial assembly seats, again

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again rescheduled the by-polls on 12 vacant seats of National and provincial assemblies.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the by-election on nine NA seats, including NA-157 Multan, will be held on October 16.

The commission said that the by-election on NA-246 Karachi has been put on hold due to the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court.

By-elections on Punjab Assembly seats from Sheikhupura, Khanewal, and Bahawalnagar will be held on October 16.

Earlier, the ECP announced that by-elections of NA-157 Multan and PP-209 Khanewal, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, and PP-139 Sheikhupura will be held on October 9. The date, however, was changed on Lahore High Court-Multan Bench’s order on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).