WATCH: Is cryptocurrency a scam?

Ever since their introduction in the world, people have viewed cryptocurrency with extreme skepticism. Some have jumped headlong into it, riding the wave - up or down. Others, who have either had an unpleasant experience or heard of a friend’s misfortune, have been quick to call it a scam.

What makes this all the more concerning is that cryptocurrency advocates have gone out of their way to convince people that the unique aspect of the underlying technology used by cryptocurrency is actually quite secure and hence immune to intrinsic fraudulent activity.

Yet, the reality is that there are some scams out there which do take place.

A report recently published by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – the regulatory body for consumer protection laws in the United States – showed that at least 46,000 people had reported losing almost a billion dollars in cryptocurrency scams between 2018 and 2022.

These numbers, however, only reflect a fraction of the actual figure and cases which were subsequently investigated. The true number, most industry experts believe, may be much higher.

Similarly, in January this year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan issued a notice to the cryptocurrency exchange – the world’s largest – Binance, and sought their cooperation in their investigation regarding an online scam which resulted in a cumulative loss of Rs18 billion ($100 million) for the average Pakistan retail investor in cryptocurrency.

These headlines immediately captured the public’s imagination. This, coupled with uncertainty amongst financial regulatory bodies on whether to legalize this nascent digital asset or impose strict bans on it, has complicated matters further.

Cryptocurrencies already enjoy a reputation of being a playground for illegal or illicit purchases, hacker ransoms, and money laundering. To add scams to the list puts an unfeasible perception around the product.

Frauds have been there forever

If you spend even an hour surfing through all the posts about financial scams involving cryptocurrencies in some shape or form, many positive aspects of the technology are lost.

It is thus important to highlight and inform the retail investor about the design and underlying architecture of the protocol itself - that incorruptible core over which the promise of a digital tender first emerged.

The important thing to remember is that the technology itself does not facilitate fraudulent activity.

Rather, it is the non-technology aspect that is involved in and perpetrates hoaxes, scams and con-artists – all of which predate this technology emerged and isn’t entirely unique to crypto.

“The most common telltale sign of an investment scam is an offer of guaranteed high returns with no risk. Therefore, it is important for investors to understand what they are investing in and with whom they are investing,” – Melanie Senter Lubin, president of the North American Securities Administrators (NASAA) and Maryland Securities Commissioner.

Avoid frauds

Initial research and fundamental analysis is a pretty standard procedure for a robust financial strategy and truly serves as a cornerstone of a good investment in the long run.

Notwithstanding the confusion around the categorization of cryptocurrencies as an asset class, most frauds surrounding Bitcoin can be avoided by following basic principles of fundamental analysis in finance.

Although most tenets of quantitative analysis traditionally apply to stocks, bonds and securities – the ever-growing demand for crypto has led to the evolution of financial literacy in the contemporary realm, where parts of fundamental analysis can help to discern the values of cryptocurrencies too.

The writer is a NFT and Metaverse practitioner. He is also the co-host of SAMAA MONEY blockchain show Block Namaa.

