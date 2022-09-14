PIA reduces fares to China

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) announced on Wednesday reduced fares to China.

According to the notification, the national flag carrier has reduced fares to China by 10 per cent.

For Pakistan students travelling to China for education purpose, the PIA is offering up to 22 per cent discount. The students will be allowed to carry 80kg of luggage instead of 40k.

The reduction in airfare is applicable with immediate effect.

The PIA spokesperson further added that the airline is running two flights a week to the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Xi’an.