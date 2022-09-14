Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Rupee in downward spiral in interbank, open currency markets

Greenback gains another Rs2.4 against the rupee during trading in interbank
Rizwan Alam Sep 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo:SAMAA/file</p>

Photo:SAMAA/file

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar on Wednesday during intraday trading in the interbank market, losing Rs2.4.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by 1.02% during trading on Wednesday.

As a result, the rupee slid by Rs2.4 to Rs234.32.

By contrast, the rupee had closed at Rs231.92 in the interbank on Tuesday.

The rupee has lost around Rs15.72.

Open currency market

Meanwhile, in the open currency market, the value of rupee was seen rising to Rs240.

dollar rate

US dollar

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div