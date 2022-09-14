Rupee in downward spiral in interbank, open currency markets

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar on Wednesday during intraday trading in the interbank market, losing Rs2.4.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by 1.02% during trading on Wednesday.

As a result, the rupee slid by Rs2.4 to Rs234.32.

By contrast, the rupee had closed at Rs231.92 in the interbank on Tuesday.

The rupee has lost around Rs15.72.

Open currency market

Meanwhile, in the open currency market, the value of rupee was seen rising to Rs240.