Mirzapur actor will not use foul language in films anymore

Pankaj Tripathi - who is famous for playing foul-mouthed characters in movies and series - in an interview revealed that he will not use abusive language on screen anymore.

The fan favorite “Kaleen Bhayya” from Mirzapur recently appeared in an interview with Connect FM Canada, upon asking if he will restrain from abusing in his films, he replied, “I have decided not to abuse and use foul language anymore.”

“If my character demands it then I will choose to portray it in a creative way,” Tripathi further added.

Pankaj Tripathi rose to fame with his role of “Sultan Qureshi” in Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, however, he made his debut with a brief role in the 2004 movie Run.

He has since featured in more than 520 films and 65 TV and web series such as Bachchhan Paandey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Ludo, Mimi Sherdil etc.

Tripathi will next be seen in Fukrey 3 starring Richa Caddha Pulkuit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma. The actor has also been cast for second installment of OMG: Oh My God alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.