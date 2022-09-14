Noor murder: Islamabad High Court orders preparation of paperbooks

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday heard appeals in the Noor Mukadam murder case, including from the parents of Zahir Jaffer, who was sentenced to death for murdering the 27-year-old woman in July 2021 inside his plush Islamabad home.

The murder of 27-year-old Noor garnered nationwide media attention for months until Zahir Jaffer was sentenced to life by a sessions court in February this year.

Two of Jaffer’s employees were also given prison terms while nine other accused including Jaffer’s parents were acquitted.

While Zahir Jaffer and his employees have challenged their sentencing, the parents of Noor Mukadman have filed appeals against the acquittal of the nine accused.

On Wednesday, a two-member Islamabad High Court bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq heard the appeals.

During the proceeding, Justice Amir Farooq remarked that if Zahir Jaffer has not hired a lawyer the court will appoint a counsel for him.

However, the court was told that the prime accused in the case has appointed his lawyer.

Later, the court directed authorities to prepare paperbooks and adjourned the hearing until October 5.

What is paperbook

A paperbook is a compendium of all the details about the case including the pleadings of the parties and issues, the transcript of the evidence of the witnesses (often translated into English if in vernacular), the judgment and decree, the grounds of appeal, and others.

The case

The Noor Mukadam case made headlines for its extraordinarily graphic detail. The young woman was found dead in Zahir Jaffer’s house located in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20. It was prominent not just because it emerged that the victim was beheaded and mutilated but also because Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam is a former diplomat and it happened in an upscale neighborhood.

The CCTV footage from the house showed that Noor leapt from the balcony in an attempt to escape but the security guard locked the gate to prevent her from leaving.

The medico-legal team said that they placed the time of death at around at 7pm. Their report contained gruesome details of how she was beheaded and butchered.

The court relied on documentary and scientific evidence as elaborated in the detailed judgment.

