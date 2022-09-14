‘Small yet powerful system’ holding the nation hostage, says Asad Umar

Former federal minister for planning and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar has said that a ‘small yet powerful system’ has held the nation hostage.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, the PTI general secretary claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the house of Senator Saifullah Niazi and took his laptop in custody.

Asad stated that people are at the receiving end of the crisis that was created to hurt former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI stalwart said that Pakistan’s politics is controlled using money.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that PTI was targeted in the foreign funding case while the rest of the political parties were enjoying immunity.

“When will Election Commission pass a verdict on their prohibited funding cases?” he questioned.

While explaining the reason behind Imran Khan’s insistence to hold early elections, Asad said the high exchange rate of the dollar and the poor economic situation of the country compelled him to demand early elections.

Asad said the entire ‘imported system’ is trying to delay elections and therefore Imran Khan may give a call for a long march during this month.

Imran Khan does not need the assistance of ‘Khalai Makhluq’ to win polls, he said using a euphemism for the country’s secret services.

He only relies on people’s power, the former federal minister emphasized.

Referring to the appointment of the next chief of army staff, he said ‘imported government’ should not be allowed to choose a successor for such an important position and PTI can only hold talks with the ruling parties about the next general elections.

PTI joint press conference

Earlier in the day, PTI stalwart Babar Awan heavily criticized the FIA for conducting an illegal raid on the house of Senator Saifullah Niazi.

Speaking at a joint press conference of the PTI leaders in Islamabad, he pointed out that no one was informed before the raid, neither the family of the senator nor his neighbors, which is completely against the law.

The law was defied in the raid; even the list of inventory touched by the authorities for the sake of investigation was not prepared nor shared with the senator.

“At one end they (PML-N) demand respect for parliament, constitution, and votes, and on the other, they only value votes cast in their favor,” the senior politician bashed the ruling elite.

He warned the government that they will not be able to implement the minus one formula in the case of Imran Khan.

The senior PTI leader also expressed disdain over the immense power exercised by the law enforcement agencies which according to him sometimes appear more than the power of the parliament.

Babar Awan told the media that a privilege motion regarding the incident has been submitted to the senate chairman along with a requisition for convening a meeting of the upper house.

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior has also taken notice of the incident and summoned the FIA director general on September 15.

While addressing the press conference, Senator Saifullah Niazi complained that the FIA raided his residence as if he is a terrorist.

He said his mobile phone and laptop were snatched and items from his wardrobe taken into custody.

“They even took my wife’s mobile phone with them,” the senator protested.

Senator Shahzad Waseem also condemned the raid by the FIA and police officials on the house of fellow senator.

“We are here to condemn this bullying,” Shahzad maintained.