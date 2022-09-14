Hurting religious sentiments: Case filed against Ajay, Siddharth starrer upcoming movie Thank God

Recently, the trailer of upcoming film Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra in lead roles went viral. Now days later, director Indra Kumar has run into legal trouble.

A case has been filed against the movie stating that in the trailer Devgn can be seen playing “Chitragupta” – a God in Hindu Mythology – in modern attire “using lousy jokes and objectionable language.”

In Hinduism, Chitragupta is regarded as the God of Karma, who keeps record of every person’s deeds.

The complaint states that the depiction of Chitragupta in the trailer can create an “unpleasant situation” as it hurts religious sentiments.

The petition states, “It’s a well-planned conspiracy by Bollywood to disturb the public peace by making fun of Gods and Goddesses in film.”

The complaint demand necessary legal action should be taken against the filmmakers and actors of the movie.

The case has been filed in Juanpur court in Uttar Pradesh by advocate Himanshu Shrivastava.

The court has set the hearing date of the case to be November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the film Thank God is set to release on October 24, 2022.