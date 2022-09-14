Watch Live
Ushna Shah has some advice for flirtatious men

She urges them to pay heed to women response, don't keep hitting on them
Samaa Web Desk Sep 14, 2022
Pakistani actor and model Ushna Shah has some advice for men who seem to be interested in a female friend but keep hitting on them despite receiving no response.

Taking to Twitter, Balaa actor wrote, “Dear men, If a female friend isn’t responding to your flirtatious comments & is pretending to be oblivious to them, it is to give u a hint without damaging your friendship.”

She asked ‘such men’ to display class and move on if they don’t get any response.

“Have some class about you and take the hint instead of amplifying the flirt & making her more uncomfortable,” she concluded.

