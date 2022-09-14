Imran Khan appears before police JIT in terror case

PTI Chief Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad SSP (Investigation)’s Office Wednesday afternoon to appear before a police Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing terror charges against him.

Speaking to reporters after his appearance before the JIT, the former prime minister repeated his threat of marching on Islamabad. “If I gave call for Islamabad, you won’t be able cope with it,” he said.

A police team, headed by the SSP, questioned him for 20 minutes and handed him a questionnaire carrying 21 qustions.

An FIR under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) was registered against Khan after he threatened an Islamabad woman judge and senior police officials addressing a public rally last month.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered Imran Khan to join the police probe against him.

The police serviced two notices on the former prime minister who failed to show up.

However, on Wednesday Imran Khan arrived at the SSP Investigation office.

SAMAA TV aired footage showing Imran Khan leaving an SUV outside the SSP Investigation office where additional security personnel were deployed.

Imran Khan was accompanied by his counsels but the police did not allow them to enter the office.

Imran Khan has filed a petition before the Islambad High Court urging it to quash the FIR against him.

The PTI chief also faces a contempt of court case in the same matter and despite expressing ‘deep regret’ has stopped short of offering an apology.

The Islamabad High Court last week decided to indict him on September 22.

‘We are preparing’

Speaking to reporters outside the SSP office, Imran Khan said that the terror case against him had created an embarrassment for Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was being forced into a situation like that of Sri Lanka. Shehbaz Gill was kidnapped and subjected to torture, and when we were raising funds for flood victims, TV transmission was shut down, he said.

“The more you push up against the wall, the more we are preparing [for it]. If I gave the call for Islamabad, you won’t be able to cope with it,” said Imran Khan.