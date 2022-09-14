These 4 zodiac signs don’t share good bond with their parents

The conflict between parents and child is something recurrent and has existed for a long time.

For some, the bond between them and their parents is not what it ideally should be.

There could be many factors of sour relations between a child and parents but your zodiac sign is also among them.

There are some zodiac signs that don’t enjoy good ties with their parents due to their taciturn nature apart from historical events that have taken place in a household.

Hence, they find it difficult to express love as well as to receive it.

Aries

Aries like to be self-reliant as a child and don’t want to get permission for everything from adults.

They are also stubborn about their opinion of things which often leads to conflict with their parents, especially when they grow old.

Gemini

Gemini people also sometimes find it difficult to maintain good relations with family.

They like to spend more time with their friends rather than taking part in family disputes.

Gemini people also struggle to convey their feelings which often results in a widening gap between them and their parents. They are also known to be very much interested in arguing.

Leo

Leos get a little bit emotionally detached as they don’t want to put the effort into a relation.

Just when they know that their family responsibilities are keeping them away from their personal lives, they may become over reactive to everything which typically leads to fights.

Sagittarius

They don’t like to comprise on their independence and avoid involving in things that can make them feel sentimental.

Even if parenting interferes with their freedom, their relationship with them becomes distant.

Even with the connections to their parents, they can come across as frequently irresponsible and have trouble committing.