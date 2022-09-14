Pakistan players make gains in ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan players have made gains in the latest ICC T20I Rankings update by the International Cricket Council.

Pacer Haris Rauf, who bagged three for 29 in the Asia Cup Final and two wickets each in the previous two matches, has jumped nine places to 25th.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz gained seven places to 34th and pacer Mohammad Hasnain has moved up 14 places to reach 96th in the latest weekly update.

However, skipper Babar Azam has slipped to third place after a poor run of form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. South Africa’s Aiden Markram has claimed second spot in the batters’ rankings.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has also made impressive gains in all three T20I rankings.

“Hasaranga, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has advanced in all three lists after a fine all-round effort in the final saw him smash a 21-ball 36 and follow it up with a late triple-strike with his leg-spin bowling. With a three-wicket haul in the previous match against Pakistan two days earlier, he has moved up three places to sixth position. He is also up seven places to fourth among all-rounders and up 28 places to 152nd among batters,” the ICC said in a press release.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan leads the batters’ chart, whereas Australia’s pacer Josh Hazlewood has the top spot in the bowlers’ rankings. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is the top-ranked all-rounder in the world at the moment.