Pakistan clinch Cricket World Cup

Pakistan’s over 60’s team has clinched the Cricket World Cup trophy after beating New Zealand in the final in Mooloolaba on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Chasing a target of 174 runs in 45 overs, Pakistan’s SM Kazmi and Mohammad Aslam scored half-centuries as the Men in Green secured a three-wicket victory. Kazmi remained unbeaten on 71 runs whereas Aslam made 70 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan had restricted New Zealand to 173-9 in 45 overs.

A total of 12 teams featured in the inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup, with around 300 players.

It must be noted that Pakistan had defeated favourites Australia in the semi-final by one wicket while chasing 216-run target.