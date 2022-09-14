Pakistan clinch Cricket World Cup
Over 60's team defeated New Zealand in the final
Pakistan’s over 60’s team has clinched the Cricket World Cup trophy after beating New Zealand in the final in Mooloolaba on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
Chasing a target of 174 runs in 45 overs, Pakistan’s SM Kazmi and Mohammad Aslam scored half-centuries as the Men in Green secured a three-wicket victory. Kazmi remained unbeaten on 71 runs whereas Aslam made 70 runs.
Earlier, Pakistan had restricted New Zealand to 173-9 in 45 overs.
A total of 12 teams featured in the inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup, with around 300 players.
It must be noted that Pakistan had defeated favourites Australia in the semi-final by one wicket while chasing 216-run target.