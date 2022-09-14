Common enemy: Loki actor Tom Hiddleston reacts to Ant-Man 3 trailer

Recently, the first trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released at D23 Fan Expo, to which the Loki star Tom Hiddleston expressed his excitement about Paul Rudd’s battle with evil ‘Kang the Conqueror’.

During Marvel studio’s presentation at D23 Fan Expo, the Loki actors discussed the footage from the Ant-Man 3 that included Jonathan Majors’ supervillain.

While talking with Sophie Di Martino, who plays ‘Sylvie’ in Loki, Hiddleston said that he recognized Kang’s face from season one of the show.

The “God of Mischief” wished Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly luck when they face Kang the Conqueror in their upcoming movie, Ant-Man 3.

Hiddleston said, “I also saw from backstage I saw the Quantumania footage and I recognized one of the faces in it,” to which Di Martina added, “Yeah. Me too. I thought I killed that dude.”

Hiddlestone responded, “I think maybe a variant of that dude, potentially. That I know anyway. So I just want to say Paul, Evangeline: Good luck with that. Just don’t let him into the TVA.”

In Loki season 1’s last episode, one of Kang’s variants revealed his real intension for ’Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Now, Marvel fans know that Jonathan Majors’ ‘Kang’ will play a crucial role in Loki season two, which is set to release next year.