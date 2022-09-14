Fight among doctors, nurses claims newborn’s life at Quetta hospital

Quetta Civil Hospital administration on Wednesday suspended from service a doctor and a nurse after the death of a newborn girl sparked outrage on social media.

A newborn baby girl allegedly died after a fight broke out between the attending doctor and nurses.

Following the incident, the father of the victim sent out a distressing video on social media appealing to authorities to take notice of the newborn’s death. The video immediately went viral on social media drawing the attention of the concerned quarters.

The father of the newborn, Zaheer Ahmed, had asked Balochistan Chief Minister to look into the matter and punish those involved in the ‘murder’ of his daughter.

The hospital administration not only suspended the on-duty doctor and nurse but also wrote a letter to the health secretary about the absence of nursing staff in the facility.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent, the nursing staff had left the hospital after an argument with the doctors that led to the death of the baby girl under treatment in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

Meanwhile, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Naseem has claimed that the baby girl’s health was ‘already’ in critical condition.

He added that the on-duty doctor and nurse will remain suspended till the investigation of the incident is completed.

“We will take action against those held responsible after the final report of the incident is submitted to us,” he concluded.