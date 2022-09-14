Viral: Meher Bano faces backlash over new dance video

Meher Bano stays in the limelight for reasons of all types including her bold dance videos and controversial ideas. Recently the actor shared a dance reel on her Instagram account and received severe backlash from followers.

Meher Bano is well-known for her work in Pakistani dramas including Bala, Khuda aur Muhabbat, Churails and many more.

Apart from acting, Meher Bano is a great dancer too. She trains people for acting and dancing at the only musical theater company and performing arts talent agency in Pakistan, “Sway Dance Project”.

In the video, the Churails actor can be seen dancing to Chris Brown’s song Call Me Every Day and captioned it, “Why am I obsessed with this song.”

Netizens, however, didn’t approve of her bold dance moves and shared their views in the comment section.

One of the followers trolled her moves and another called her “Pakistani Uorfi Javed.”

Netizens said that the Churail actor’s dance looks more like exercise. Followers also advised her to practice more, so she will be better at dancing.

While the trolls mocked Bano, some of her fans on the other hand praised her.