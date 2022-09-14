PML-N claims support of 15 ruling MPAs in Punjab

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar has claimed that more than 15 members of the ruling party in Punjab are now supporting the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and therefore it is the right of their party to form the government in the province.

Tarar and another PML-N leader Rana Mashhood claimed on Wednesday that Pervaiz Elahi-led Punjab government was on the verge of collapse.

“We will fight for our right,” Tarar said while speaking to media after a sessions court hearing of the April 16 Punjab Assembly violence case.

The PM’s special assistant also alleged that Pervaiz Elahi has been ignoring flood affectees and only expending public funds on his hometown and village.

“Punjab was a province that maintained the tradition of helping other provinces and today its own flood victims are begging for help,” Tarar lamented.

Referring to the current Punjab government, Tarar said, “This Company will not be able to sustain operation [in the province],” and soon they will take back their right from the ruling party.

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Mashhood also took a jab at the Pervaiz-led government and said, “The rule of dacoits will end soon.”

He also seconded the claim of Tarar that in the near future PML-N will form a government in Punjab.

While criticizing the incumbent government, Rana said, “Instead of focusing on flour price reduction, the Punjab government is loading bogus cases against people.”

The Hearing

Earlier, the sessions court extended the interim bail of 11 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Atta Tarar in the Punjab Assembly (PA) violence case till September 19.

The suspects were booked for hooliganism and violence during the chief minister’s election on April 16.

Those granted interim bails included Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, and Saiful Malook Khokhar.

The 11 suspects appeared before the court to seek an extension of their bail term.

During the hearing, the sessions court ordered the accused to join the police investigation. It also asked the Qilla Gujjar Singh Police to submit all records of the accused regarding the April 16 incident in the next case hearing.

Case background

The spate of violence in the Punjab Assembly during the April 16 CM elections had left CM nominee Pervaiz Elahi injured.

After the incident, Pervaiz Elahi submitted an application to Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Station for the registration of an FIR against the assailants who attacked him.

Elahi in his application said that on the orders of Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Mashood, wielding a baton, attacked him. “It left me with a broken arm,” he had stated.