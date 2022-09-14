Faysal Qureshi reacts to hiked electricity bill in hilarious video
He shares clip on his Insta handle
The hiked electricity price in Pakistan amid the economic crisis has not spared anyone, including actor Faysal Qureshi.
Faysal Qureshi shared a hilarious video on his Instagram as he took a jibe at rising power prices resulting in inflated bills.
The post has so far garnered around 10,000 likes along with numerous comments as the reaction was relatable for many.
A user asked the actor how much it was while another commented that Faysal must have never felt the same ‘shock’ even after holding his result card.