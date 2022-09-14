Karachi real feel temperature to hit 45 degrees today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday hot and dry weather has been forecast in Karachi and other plain regions of the country for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said it expected a minimum of 36 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius while the intensity of heat can be felt from 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

The city received rains on Monday and Tuesday with Shah Faisal Colony and airport, Malir, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Organi, and North Nazimabad getting heavy showers.

However, the Met Office said there were only 30% chances of rain in the city today (Wednesday).

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab and Kashmir.