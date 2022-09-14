Babies: Biologists discover what your grandmother already knew

It’s a situation just about every new parent has faced: After falling into a deep slumber, the baby wakes up and won’t stop crying. Even being held, swaddled, and sung to doesn’t seem to calm the infant down. Now, scientists in Japan say they have finally figured out the secret to success.

A five-minute walk, followed by cuddling in a chair is the key to getting a crying baby back to sleep, according to new research.

The findings, published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology, suggest the best method is to hold a crying baby and walk with them for five minutes. After that, researchers say to sit and hold the baby for five-to-eight minutes before putting them to bed. The walking-to-sit method even worked in the daytime, the results showed.

Researchers came to this conclusion by comparing 21 infant reactions to four scenarios: being held by walking mothers, held by sitting mothers, lying in a crib and lying in a rocking motion.

The team found crying babies calmed down and heart rates slowed within 30 seconds of the mother walking and carrying the baby. All babies stopped crying during this exercise, with half of them falling asleep, researchers said. Heart rates also slowed down when they were lying in a rocking motion.

Figure Current Biology

However, when moms tried to put their baby back to bed after walking – but not sitting with them – one-third of the infants became alert within 20 seconds. Babies also had their heart rates go up and they continued to cry when just held while sitting, but not carried while walking.

Also, when babies were asleep for longer periods before being laid back down, they were more likely to stay asleep.