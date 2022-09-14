Court orders investigation after its warning enables ‘missing’ man to return home

A man who went missing last month in Islamabad returned home Wednesday morning, a day after the Islamabad High Court issued a stern warning to the police and intelligence agencies.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had told Islambad Inspector General of Police to produce Haseeb Hamza before the court by 11:30pm Wednesday. In the event the man is not found, the sector commanders of MI, ISI, IB and the Special Branch would be summoned before the court, the justice warned on Tuesday.

Justice Minallah was hearing a petition filed by Haseeb’s father Zulfikar Ali, who said his son was ‘picked up’ from his home on August 22.

Haseeb returned to his home hours before the 11:30am deadline was set to expire.

SAMAA TVs Adil Tanoli reported that Zulfikar Ali and his family have expressed gratitude for the Islamabad High Court, police officials, the prime minister and the interior minister for the recovery of Haseeb Hamza.

Haseeb later appeared before the Islamabad High Court. Zulfikar Ali told the court that his son phone him in the morning to inform him that he was near the Shifa International Hospital.

Justice Minallah questioned Haseeb about where he had been. The man replied that he had been blindfolded and remain and did know where he was kept.

Justice Minallah ordered the Islamabad IGP to conduct an investigation into the kidnapping of Haseeb and to supervise the case himself

He said that Haseeb Hamza’s disappearance had raised several serious questions. It must be investigated who had kidnapped him, the justice said disposing of the petition.

In his petition, Zulfikar Ali had said that his son was a laborer who worked in Layyah in Punjab.

The petitioner said that on the night between August 22 and August 23, around 20 people — around 15 in black uniforms — entered his house without a warrant and whisked away his son along with a laptop computer, five mobile phones and some documents.

According to Zulfikar Ali, the police told him that his son was in their custody.