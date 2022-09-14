PM waives off electricity bills in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday a two-month waiver of electricity charges for the consumers residing in flood-affected areas across the country.

The prime minister also announced a two-month waiver of water utility charges.

Addressing the flood-affected people during his visit to Balochistan’s Sohbatpur, he said the government would not charge the consumers in the flood-hit areas for the bills of August and September.

PM Sharif arrived in the severely damaged city of Sohbatpur due to floods, reviewed the ongoing relief efforts and interacted with the locals to get their feedback.

The prime minister said the waiver on water utility charges was aimed at facilitating the people heavily burdened by the challenges in the wake of the flood.

He also announced the continuation of the government’s facility in September to waive off Fuel Adjustment Charges for electricity consumers across the country on usage up to 300 units.

He said the facility would be extended beyond the flood-relief areas, benefitting around 210 million consumers in the country.

In view of the scarcity of drinking water in Sohbatpur, he said, two trucks carrying bottled water would reach in the area by tonight while 10 tonnes of water would be available in the next two days.