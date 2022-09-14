These innovative solutions can turn flood waters into lifelines for parched flood affectees

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced due to the floods and now find themselves surrounded by water for as far as the eye can see but nary a drop to drink. Now, some innovative youngsters have created devices which can possibly solve at least one problem, turning all of that water into drinkable liquids.

Water filtration in a box

A Chakwal resident has devised a self-sustaining water filter that can take flood waters and turn it into potable water.

Developed by Hamza in his home, his Boondh-e-Shams is a solar-powered water filtration system.

Eight years in development, each filtration ‘box’ costs around Rs1 million and is currently built on a non-commercial basis, with a couple built per day.

“We are willing to work with the government and other non-governmental organizations who can ensure the boxes reach the flood-affected areas,” he said.

He said that the machine works by filtering out water for contaminants.

Asked about how safe the water is, Hamza said that the water produced by the filter could be tested for contaminants from the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for chemical and bacterial composition.

Water purifier

A group of students at a university in Karachi have developed solutions that can not only recycle water but purify it for use in our homes and a system to detect the moisture in the soil.

The water recycle system and purifier were built using other recycled plastic materials such as empty bottles and pipes, making it environmentally friendly.

This water purification device is capable of removing impurities from dirty water and making it clean enough for domestic use.

Meanwhile, students of environmental science have prepared a device to detect moisture levels in the soil.

The device can help farmers with the state of the soil and beeps when the moisture levels are at the optimal level.

Students look forward to the government helping them promote this idea on a bigger scale and make it successful. These ideas will not only help create awareness but also help minimize water shortage and disposal issues.