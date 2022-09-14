Rains, disease add to misery of flood affectees in Sindh where 44 die

Heavy rains and outbreak of multiple diseases claimed another 44 lives in Sindh on Tuesday as the toll from the floods rose to 1,481.

The disaster authorities also warned of an impending flood in the eastern rivers of the country later this week due to forecasted rains in Madhya Pradesh, India.

According to the latest report released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday, another 54 people fell prey to devastating floods indifferent parts of the country on Tuesday.

Of these, 44 people died in Sindh while eight people were killed in Balochistan.

So far, more than 12,000 people have sustained injuries around the country.

Flood warning

The NDMA has also forecasted that a well-marked low pressure area is developing over central parts of Madhya Pradesh in neighboring India.

It warned that this low pressure may result in a heavy downpour affecting upper catchments of eastern Rivers such as Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab from September 17 and 18.

The flows may increase in Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and their associated nullahs, it warned.

NMDA requested the identification of vulnerable areas, forewarn at-risk communities, maintain an enhanced alert level and monitor the developing situation to reduce reaction, response times.

The report added that people living along the banks of eastern rivers be sensitized about expected increase of water flows. e. Timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps.