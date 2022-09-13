It will take ‘weeks’ to restore rail connection with Karachi, says railway’s minister

With raging flood waters washing away both highways and railroads, the government on Tuesday said that it could take ‘weeks’ to restore the rail link with the port city of Karachi.

This was stated by Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday.

In a message posted on his official account on microblogging site Twitter, Rafique said that he had visited different installations across the country and reviewed restoration works.

He noted that almost all railways staff has been dedicated to restoring tracks, including railway Qullis (porters) and gang manual.

The minister also visited the Rohri junction in Sukkur division, Bharya road, Patidan and personally inspected the tracks.

He also commended armed forces as they fulfilled their duty and assured cooperation for the restoration of railway installations.

During his visit senior railway officers and armed forces personnel were also along with him.

Earlier the Pakistan Railways has decided to keep its services suspended as the tracks in many areas are still submerged under flood waters.