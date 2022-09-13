Three soldiers martyred in cross-border firing along Afghan border

At least three soldiers were martyred in the Kurram district along the border with Afghanistan when terrorists volleyed gunfire at troops from across the fenced border.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops patroling the fenced border near Kharlachi when they came under gun attack from the Sarchar area of Afghanistan.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred.

Those who lost their lives included 32-year-old Naik Muhammad Rehman from Karak, 34-year-old Naik Muawaiz Khan from Jamrud and 27-year-old Sepoy Irfanullah from Dargai.

ISPR said that retaliatory fire from the troops caused heavy losses on terrorists across the border.

The military condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities against Pakistan. The military also expressed its expectation from the Afghan government to take necessary action to not allow such incidents to repeat.