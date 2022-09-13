SBP takes action against currency changers for violating regulations

On Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan suspended the authorization of two currency exchanges for “serious violations of regulatory instructions”. Authorization for one branch of each exchange company was also cancelled.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the central bank said that the authorization of M/s Great Union Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited and M/s Swiss International Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited had been suspended with immediate effect.

Their authorization was suspended for three months each. In addition, the head offices, branches and outlets of both exchange companies have been restricted from undertaking any business activity during the suspension period.

SBP has advised both companies to strengthen their internal control functions and submit a report of the corrective measures to be taken.

Further, the authorization of one branch of each exchange company was also cancelled with immediate effect.

The branch of Swiss International, whose licence was cancelled, was located in Saddar, Karachi. The branch of Great Union was located on The Mall, Saddar Rawalpindi Cantt.