Pakistan

PM Shehbaz adds another eight special assistants

Notification for their appointment issued
Samaa Web Desk Sep 13, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday approved the appointment of eight more special assistants.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Prime Minister’s Office and was signed off by the PM’s Secretary Dr Syed Tauqir Shah.

The notification read: “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of Rules of Business 1973, has been pleased to appoint the following Special Assistants to the Prime Minister with immediate effect.”

The notification noted that those appointed on Tuesday include:

  • Member National Assembly (MNA), Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar,
  • MNA Mehar Irshad Ahmed Khan,
  • MNA Raza Rabbani Khar,
  • MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani,
  • Faisal Kareem Kundi,
  • Sardar Saleem Haider,
  • Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and
  • Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already has 17 special assistants. With the latest appointments, these take the number of aides to 25.

In addition to special assistants, the prime minister also has four advisers.

He also has 33 federal ministers and seven ministers of state for a swollen cabinet with 64 members.

federal cabinet

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sarfrazsarwar Sep 13, 2022 09:16pm
All political appointments. These people want special protocol as provided to federal ministers. They have been giving advices for more than 20 years but I don't know what is halting Pakistan's progress. Insincere deep pocket opportunists.
