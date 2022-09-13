Asif Afridi suspended over corruption charges

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi over corruption charges.

The player was suspended under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity.

He has been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code and has fourteen (14) days to respond to the charges.

What is Article 4.7.1?

Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.