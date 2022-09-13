Fire breaks out on boat rescuing flood survivors, 10 injured

At least 10 people sustained minor injuries when a fire broke out on a rescue boat carrying flood-survivors near Johi city on Tuesday.

SAMAA TVcorrespondent Liaqat Ali said that a boat had rescued people stranded in Jhandan Mori and were being transported to Johi.

He said that suddenly a fire erupted which quickly engulfed the boat. All on board had to jump into the water to save themselves.

The survivors then had to be rescued once more by another boat.

At least 10 people suffered injuries during the ordeal.

The survivors said that the fire erupted suddenly. However, no one knew the exact cause of the fire.

Most of Sindh remains under water due to record monsoons which have flooded the province.

Govt sets up relief camp in Johi

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced that it has set up a relief camp at a wedding hall in Johi.

The owner of the Shabir Shadi Hall in Johi has agreed to set up a permanent medical camp for people displaced during the floods.

In a notification, the Sindh government said that Meherullah Jamali has started a free medical camp at the site and directed the relevant authorities to supply essential medicines, vaccines for routine immunization, screening for malaria, Hepatitis B and C, with the availability of antimalarial medicines including chloroquine and primaquine at the site.

Moreover, medical officers, women medical officers, female staff nurses, and lady health supervisors/workers have been sought at the location.