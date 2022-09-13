Will call protests this month if fresh elections not announced immediately, Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that he would issue a call for protests later in September unless his demand for immediate elections is accepted.

Moreover, he clarified his recent comments on a television talk show regarding the appointment of the new army chief.

In an informal meeting with reporters on Tuesday afternoon in Islamabad, he said that if fresh elections are not called immediately, he will issue a call to his supporters to stage countrywide protests.

He reiterated that delays in elections were not acceptable.

Asked about his recent comments in which he hinted at his willingness to grant an extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Imran clarified that his words had been misconstrued.

Instead, he said that he had never called for granting an extension to the army chief, nor had he ever expressed his preference for appointing a particular general as army chief.

Instead, he said that the ‘best’ officer should be appointed as the chief on merit.

The former prime minister added that the military is the only institution in the country which is insulated from politics and where appointments are not made on a political basis. Rather, merit is prioritized.

Delays in elections

Further clarifying his comments on elections, he said there is a need for the flood waters to drain from large parts of Pakistan.

He added that if elections are deferred until such a time that flood waters are drained, then he was willing to wait until that time.

He reiterated that the appointment of the new army chief should also be deferred until fresh elections are held.

Imran clarified that lest his statements are misconstrued that he wanted delays in elections until March or April next year, he reiterated that he was not ready to accept such a delay.

He categorically stated that he respected the military.

Asked if he has ties with the country’s establishment, Imran said that if the establishment talks in favor of Pakistan’s interests, then I like them because I, too, talk about strengthening Pakistan.

Asked that there is a possibility that Nawaz Sharif may return soon, Imran said that he too was waiting for Nawaz to return.

He noted that there would be such a welcome of Nawaz that had never been seen before.

Talking about merit and nepotism, he stated that when they come to power, most parties reward their family or friends through critical appointments. However, Imran claimed that he has neither family nor such close friends at the party whom he can reward.