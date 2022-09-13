Polio infection in another child confirmed in North Waziristan

Health authorities on Tuesday confirmed that another case of the crippling poliovirus has been detected in the country. This takes the year’s toll to 18.

SAMAA TV correspondent Irfan Moosazai said that the latest victim was a three-month-old boy from Ramzak in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

So far in 2022, as many as 18 cases of polio virus have been reported. Of these, 16 cases have emerged from North Waziristan district while the remaining two have been confirmed in Lakki Marwat district of the province.

Officials at the National Institute of Health (NIH), while confirming the case, said that the child did not have a history of receiving oral polio vaccine.

Polio detected in environmental samples of Karachi

Last week, health authorities detected the presence of wild poliovirus in environmental samples collected from the megacity of Karachi.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story incorrectly noted the age and gender of the victim. This has been corrected to reflect the true age and gender of the victim. The error is regretted.