Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Watch: Shaheen Afridi’s intense workout

Pacer is recovering from a knee injury
Samaa Web Desk Sep 13, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is pumped up as he is gradually returning to game fitness after sustaining a knee injury.

The pacer sustained a knee injury during the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which ruled him out from the Netherlands ODIs, Asia Cup and the England series.

The pacer is expected to return during the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The pacer share a video of his workout on Twitter with the caption, “Almost there! In shaa’Allah.”

Pakistan

Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi injured

knee ligament injury

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div