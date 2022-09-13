Watch: Shaheen Afridi’s intense workout

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is pumped up as he is gradually returning to game fitness after sustaining a knee injury.

The pacer sustained a knee injury during the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which ruled him out from the Netherlands ODIs, Asia Cup and the England series.

The pacer is expected to return during the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The pacer share a video of his workout on Twitter with the caption, “Almost there! In shaa’Allah.”