Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Music

Coke Studio Live: Final line-up announced

Famous singers from Coke Studio season 14 will feature in live concert
Samaa Web Desk Sep 13, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>First ever Coke Studio Live to take place at Cola-Cola Arena</p>

First ever Coke Studio Live to take place at Cola-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola brings back the magic of music with Coke Studio Live for the first ever live performance in the UAE. The final line-up features fans favorite Faisal Kapadia, Young Stunners along with previously announced singers.

Karakoram, best known for their song Yeh Dunya, The iconic rap duo Young Stunners, and Faisal Kapadia, a former vocalist of the famous band ‘Strings’ will perform at the live concert.

Fans can also look forward to a performance by, Pasoori dou, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and also a few numbers by Justin Bibis and Hasan Raheem.

Helmed by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, Coke Studio live will also feature a line-up of brilliant instrumentalists including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

The much anticipated Coke Studio Live concert will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on October 14, 2022.

The tickets are officially on sale on Coca-Cola Arena website.

Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving a chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live on the purchase of a Coca-Cola special edition 330ml can.

Coke Studio

Ali Sethi

Faisal Kapadia

Young Stunners

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div