Preparations in full swing ahead of Pakistan, England T20Is

Preparations are in full swing as Pakistan gear up to face England in a seven-match T20I series on home soil.

Practice pitches are currently being prepared at the National Stadium in Karachi, along with the grass also being mowed.

Karachi will be hosting its first international match after six months.

The England squad will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday morning.

The English side will play seven T20Is – four in Karachi and three in Lahore – from 20 September to 2 October. This will be their first visit of the country in 17 years.

The historic National Stadium will host matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, before the action will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

All matches will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.