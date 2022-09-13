‘Baseless, hilarious’: Junaid Safdar refutes claims of being arrested in London

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Muhammad Junaid Safdar, has rejected social media posts claiming that he was arrested in London by Scotland Yard for obtaining a fake degree.

A video surfaced on Twitter showing Junaid Safdar was being taken away by the police in a van. Some users said Junaid has been arrested in relation to the discovery of a Bentley in Karachi stolen from London and some claimed he had been arrested for obtaining a fake degree.

However, Junaid Safdar said in a statement the social media claims were baseless.

Safdar said that “the news regarding my arrest is fake. For those who have a short memory, this video is from 2018. I was arrested after responding in self-defense to an attack instigated by a group of PTI goons who took no time in turning tail.”

He said that Scotland Yard carried out a criminal investigation and no further action was taken.

Junaid Safdar said, “I am told that the journalist responsible for propagating this fake news has deleted his tweet, perhaps less out of moral considerations and more out of embarrassment. No apology or clarification was issued. Must really be a man of grace and integrity. I have nothing more to say about his conduct.”

“It was unfortunate that social media is used these days as a vehicle to run fake political campaigns and target opponents, he said adding that those interested in his degrees should contact the universities from where he has obtained qualifications.

Junaid Safdar has a Bachelor’s in Politics from the University of Durham; MSc in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL); MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE) and a BA in Law from the University of Cambridge.

The tweet that started the campaign was made by a TV anchor who has since deleted it.