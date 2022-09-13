Nadia Khan stars as Pakistan thump Maldives in SAFF Women’s Championship

Pakistan outclassed Maldives in their final match of the ongoing SAFF Women’s Championship by 7-0 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Star player Nadia Khan, who became the first Pakistan women’s player to score a hat-trick, notched up four goals for the winning side and was easily Pakistan’s best player in the match.

Khadija Kazmi, Rameen Fareed and Anmol Hira scored one goal each.

Pakistan, who were playing an international tournament for the first time in eight years, have already been knocked out of the event after losing their first two matches against India and Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s national teams are eligible to play in international competition, since FIFA lifted the ban on the country in June. FIFA imposed ban on the Pakistan Football Federation in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

Pakistan finished third in Group A with one win in three games.

India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

The semis will be played on September 16, whereas the final will be on September 19.