PTI challenge Islamabad High Court ruling on ‘piecemeal’ acceptance of resignations

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged an Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict on the phase-wise or, what the party calls, ‘piecemeal’ acceptance of resignations of its MNAs.

The IHC last week dismissed the PTI petition on the issue effectively allowing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to exercise his discretion.

The court ruled that a notification issued following then-Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s order was against the constitution.

The IHC also rejected the PTI’s plea to form a larger bench on the issue.

In a petition filed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, PTI’s Asad Umar has sought annulment of the high court verdict.

The petition said that the PTI MNAs resigned from the National Assembly en mass to seek a fresh mandate from the people and that Suri had duly approved the resignations.

It added that Speaker Ashraf was violating the rule by piecemeal acceptance of the resignations.