Anushka Sharma shares glimpse from Chakad Xpress

Chakad Xpress starring Anushaka Sharma, is one of the most anticipated movies, especially for the fans of the actor, as she was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, The Bollywood actor shared yet another still from the sets of the film.

The Bollywood actor is making her comeback on the big screen with Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami’s biopic after four years.

Sharma has been training for the role and often shares glimpses from the shoots of the film.

In her Instagram post, she can be seen sitting in a room with paint peeling off the wall in the background, holding a shoe while she talks on the phone.

She captioned the picture, “Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey!”

Sharma, is presently training for cricket in the UK and was recently joined by her husband. On September 12, she shared some pictures from their coffee date.

Chakad Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

The movie is likely to release on Feb 2, 2023, on social media platform Netflix.